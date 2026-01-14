Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Greensboro Swarm: January 15, 2026

The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Greensboro Swarm at 7:00PM ET at the Westchester County Center. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs GBO: Greensboro, NC (3/1/25) - The Westchester Knicks go 0-2 on the road against the Greensboro Swarm after falling 97-114 on Saturday night. T.J. Warren posted a team-high 27 points, four assists, and career-high 13 rebounds. Boo Buie was the second leading scorer with 16 points and four threes. In similar fashion to their previous matchup on Feb. 28th the Knicks started out strong and ended the first quarter with a nine-point lead, 26-17. Westchester would then be outscored by Greensboro 21-37; falling behind the Swarm heading into halftime, 47-54. Westchester would begin the second half on a 13-2 run to regain the lead but the Swarm defense and efficiency shooting the ball allowed the Swarm to go on a 14-0 to regain the lead. KJ Simpson led the swarm with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Reggie Perry controlled the paint once again with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Garrett would help the Swarm to take all the momentum into the fourth quarter after a buzzer beating three-point shot. Garrett added 20 points, three threes, and eight rebounds. The Knicks would struggle to close the distance with the Swarm, getting as close as seven points, 93-100 with 4:04 remaining but failing to stop the Swarm offense down the stretch. Westchester shot 36.8% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, while the Swarm shot 44.8% from the field and 30% from distance. The Knicks also struggled to take care of the basketball with 21 turnovers.

Last Game Played: The Westchester Knicks (3-7), can't withstand fourth quarter offensive surge by the Stockton Kings, sweep the Knicks, 106-120. The Westchester Knicks entered the fourth quarter with a four-point advantage, 87-83. Stockton opened up the fourth quarter with four consecutive threes and break open a 21-2 run to give the Kings a 15-point lead over the Knicks. Kings Guard Jon Elmore finished with 23 points and 10 assists but helped seal the victory with 14 points and four threes in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mascari recorded 22 points on 7-9 shooting from downtime. He also had a huge fourth quarter with 13 points and four threes. DaeQuan Jeffries led the Kings with 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Daeqwon Plowden dropped 27 points and nine rebounds.

Westchester brought intensity and physicality for most of the game, winning the rebounding column 54 to 42. An area that Stockton dominated in their first matchup. Donovan Williams led all scorers for the Knicks with 31 points, eight rebounds, and five 3PM. Williams helped the Knicks to stay on pace with Stockton, scoring 24 points in the first half. The Knicks could not halt the scoring output from Stockton, especially from beyond the arc. The Kings shot 42-percent from the field and 42.2-percent from three on 19-of-45 shooting, while Westchester shot 37.4-percent from the floor and 29.3-percent on 12-for-41 from three. Nick Jourdain provided some high energy off the bench with 11 points and 10 rebounds.







