NBA Veteran Evbuomwan Joins Maine Celtics

Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that veteran forward Tosan Evbuomwan has joined the team. Evbuomwan is expected to be in uniform for Maine tonight in Wisconsin.

Maine had acquired the Returning Player rights to Evbuomwan in a previous trade. To make room on the roster for Evbuomwan, the Celtics have waived Rahsool Diggins.

Evbuomwan (6-8, 217) joins the Celtics with 50 career NBA games over three seasons. He played 28 games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. This season, Evbuomwan played five games for New York while on a Two-Way contract. He was waived by the Knicks last week.

A product of Princeton, Evbuomwan has played in 77 career games in the NBA G League. This season, he played in 12 games for Westchester, averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the Knicks. This will be Evbuomwan's fifth G League team over three seasons.

Diggins played in nine games for Maine in his rookie season, averaging 4.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 11.6 minutes per contest.

The Maine Celtics are on the road for their next four games, returning to the Portland Expo on Jan. 23.







