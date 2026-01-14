South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Keylan Boone and Guard James Reese
Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Keylan Boone and guard James Reese from the NBA G League Player Pool.
Boone (6'8", 200) most recently played internationally in Argentina (2025) and New Zealand (2024-25). Collegiately, the Oklahoma native played five seasons at UNLV (2023-24), Pacific (2022-23) and Oklahoma State (2019-22). At UNLV, he earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors after averaging 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 31.3 minutes.
Reese (6'4", 170) most recently appeared in one Tip-Off Tournament game with the NBA G League's Birmingham Squadron after spending training camp with South Bay. Internationally, the 27-year-old has competed in the United Kingdom (2025), Argentina (2024-25), the Dominican Republic (2024), Mexico (2023) and Venezuela (2023-24). The South Carolina native played five collegiate seasons at South Carolina (2021-22), North Texas (2019-21), Odessa College (2018-19) and Buffalo (2017-18).
Boone will wear jersey No. 19 and Reese will wear No. 10 for South Bay.
NBA G League Stories from January 14, 2026
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Keylan Boone and Guard James Reese - South Bay Lakers
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Greensboro Swarm: January 15, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- NBA Veteran Evbuomwan Joins Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Hustle Lose 119-107 to Sioux Falls Skyforce - Memphis Hustle
- Stars Fall to Spurs in First Game of the Double-Header Matchup - Salt Lake City Stars
- Raptors 905 Defeat the Squadron in OT Thriller - Raptors 905
- Vipers Face Defeat in Mexico City - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Find Victory in the Desert with 130-123 Win over Valley Suns - Iowa Wolves
- Squadron Fall in Overtime to Raptors 905 - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Keylan Boone and Guard James Reese
- Block Party Fuels South Bay Win over Memphis
- South Bay Lakers Out-Hustle Memphis to Earn Overtime Win
- South Bay Lakers Acquire 2026 First Round Pick
- South Bay Lakers Close Tip-Off Tournament with Win over San Diego