South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Keylan Boone and Guard James Reese

Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Keylan Boone and guard James Reese from the NBA G League Player Pool.

Boone (6'8", 200) most recently played internationally in Argentina (2025) and New Zealand (2024-25). Collegiately, the Oklahoma native played five seasons at UNLV (2023-24), Pacific (2022-23) and Oklahoma State (2019-22). At UNLV, he earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors after averaging 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 31.3 minutes.

Reese (6'4", 170) most recently appeared in one Tip-Off Tournament game with the NBA G League's Birmingham Squadron after spending training camp with South Bay. Internationally, the 27-year-old has competed in the United Kingdom (2025), Argentina (2024-25), the Dominican Republic (2024), Mexico (2023) and Venezuela (2023-24). The South Carolina native played five collegiate seasons at South Carolina (2021-22), North Texas (2019-21), Odessa College (2018-19) and Buffalo (2017-18).

Boone will wear jersey No. 19 and Reese will wear No. 10 for South Bay.







