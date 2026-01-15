Texas Acquires Picks and Rights to Darin Green in Trade with Salt Lake City

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have acquired a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick (via Maine), the returning player rights to Darin Green, and the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft from the Salt Lake City Stars in exchange for forward Matthew Cleveland and a 2026 second-round pick (via Maine).

Green, a 6'5" guard currently with Hapoel Holon of the Champions League, has appeared in 15 games this season with Radnièki 1950 Kragujevac, where he is averaging 21.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting an efficient 49.3% from three-point range and 90.6% from the free-throw line.

Cleveland averaged 14.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 28.8 minutes per game across 15 appearances with Texas this season, shooting 55.3% from the field and 39.4% from three.

