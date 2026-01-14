Raptors 905 Defeat the Squadron in OT Thriller

January 14, 2026

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (9-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (4-8) 99-98 Tuesday evening, sweeping the season series.

Tyreke Key matched a game-high 23 points, including the game-winning basket, a career-high eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal, and a block. Keion Brooks Jr. added 23 points for Birmingham, along with 10 rebounds and a steal in the loss.

Jarkel Joiner put up 14 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in the victory, while Jaden Springer added 12 points, 12 assists, and three steals in the Squadron's effort.

Raptors 905 continue their road trip in Washington DC, taking on the Go-Go in a two-game series. Birmingham continues their homestand, hosting the Motor City Cruise. Both games are scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 23 23 24 22 7 99 KEY 23 REESE 10 JOINER 8

SQUADRON 23 23 23 23 6 98 BROOKS 23 BROOKS 10 SPRINGER 12







