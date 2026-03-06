Raptors 905 Claim Markelle Fultz

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Friday the team has claimed guard Markelle Fultz from the waiver wire.

Fultz, 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, joins the 905 with nine years of NBA experience. He most recently appeared with the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season, where he played in 21 games and averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebound, and 1.3 assists in 8.8 minutes per contest.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native was selected with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 255 games (164 starts) with the 76ers (2017-2019), Orlando Magic (2019-24), and Sacramento Kings (2024-25). Fultz owns career averages of 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24.0 minutes.

In his lone collegiate season at the University of Washington (2016-17), Fultz appeared in 25 games (all starts) and averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors.







