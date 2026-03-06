Salt Lake City Stars Acquire Trey Townsend in Trade with Texas Legends

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have acquired forward Trey Townsend from the Texas Legends, the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, in exchange for the Stars' 2027 second-round NBA G League Draft pick. In a corresponding move, the Stars have waived guard Parker Van Dyke.

Townsend (6-6, 212, Arizona) was claimed by Texas from the available player pool on Dec. 30, 2025, after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft and spending time overseas. He appeared in 15 games for the Legends this season, averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range.

Following the draft, Townsend gained international experience with the Köping Stars of Sweden's Basketligan, where he averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.

A native of Oxford, Mich., Townsend spent his final collegiate season at the University of Arizona during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game. Prior to transferring, Townsend played four seasons at Oakland University (2020-24), appearing in 129 games (all starts) and averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.9 minutes per contest.

During his junior season in 2023-24, Townsend was named Horizon League Player of the Year and Horizon League Tournament MVP. He was also selected to the NABC All-District Team, the Horizon League First Team, and the Horizon League All-Tournament Team.

Van Dyke (6-3, 185, Utah) was claimed from the available player pool on Feb. 28 and appeared in one game for Salt Lake City.

Townsend will wear No. 24 for the Stars.







