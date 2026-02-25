Stars' Comeback Falls Short against Capitanes in Second Half of Back-To-Back

The Salt Lake City Stars saw their late comeback fall short in a 122-118 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes on Tuesday night, dropping both games of the back-to-back series. The defeat moved Salt Lake City to 11-15 on the season.

The teams traded the lead early before Mexico City found its rhythm and built a sizable advantage in the first quarter. The Capitanes extended their lead throughout the second, but the Stars trimmed the deficit to 64-54 at halftime.

Mexico City maintained control through much of the third quarter and into the fourth. Salt Lake City mounted a late rally, cutting the deficit to one point, but could not regain the lead. The Capitanes sealed the win at the free-throw line in the closing moments.

Second-year guard Justin Harmon led the Stars with a career-high and game-high 31 points (9-17 FGM), including a career-best seven three-pointers (7-10 3PM). The performance marked Harmon's eighth consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Five Stars finished in double digits. Along with Harmon (31), Sean East II added 26 points, Max Abmas scored 23 and Mo Bamba contributed 18 from the starting lineup. Dereon Seabron paced the bench with 12 points.

Mexico City was led by James Bouknight, who scored 24 points, followed by Wade Taylor IV with 19.

The Stars return to Salt Lake City before traveling to face the Valley Suns on Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. MT at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The game will stream on Prime Video.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Harmon - 31 Bamba - 14 Abmas - 8 .493 .414 .769 10-27-37

CAPITANES Bouknight - 24 Garcia - 12 Taylor IV - 10 .530 .452 1.000 10-23-33







