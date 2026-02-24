Harrison Ingram Named NBA G League Player of the Week

AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs forward Harrison Ingram has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Feb. 9-22. This marks the first Player of the Week honor of Ingram's career and the first for an Austin player this season.

Over the five-game stretch, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 37.1 minutes, helping Austin to a 4-1 record. He started all five games and recorded four double-doubles and one triple-double, his first of the season, with 16 points, 20 rebounds and 14 assists on the road against the San Diego Clippers on Feb. 20. Ingram also posted a season-high 30 points on the road at Iowa Wolves on Feb. 10.

Ingram, 6-6/235, has appeared in 28 games (25 starts) for the Spurs this season, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, and is averaging 16.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.5 minutes. He currently leads the league in rebounds per game and has recorded 14 double-doubles this season.

In his second season with the Silver and Black, Ingram has appeared in 76 games (72 starts) and holds career averages of 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 33.3 minutes. His 31 career double-doubles rank third in franchise history.







