Noblesville's Toney and Gordon Suspended

Published on February 24, 2026







NEW YORK - Noblesville Boom guard Au'Diese Toney has been suspended two games for initiating an on-court altercation and throwing two punches, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. In addition, Boom guard DaJuan Gordon has been suspended one game for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

The incident began when Toney committed a defensive foul on Capital City Go-Go forward Chris Mantis with 5:22 remaining in the fourth quarter of Noblesville's 130-114 loss to Capital City on Feb. 22 at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Following that action, Toney forcefully slapped Mantis in the face, prompting Capital City guards Keshon Gilbert and Nolan Hickman to confront him. All three players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Toney and Gordon will begin serving their suspensions on Feb. 27 when the Boom visit the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.







