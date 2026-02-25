Charge at Knicks Game Rescheduled for March 17
Published on February 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
WHITE PLAINS, NY - Last night's postponed Cleveland Charge at Westchester Knicks game has been rescheduled For Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Westchester County Center. The game will be broadcast on the NBA G League website and can be heard locally in Northeast Ohio on Real 106.1 FM and the iHeartRadio mobile app.
