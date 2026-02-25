Charge at Knicks Game Rescheduled for March 17

Published on February 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







WHITE PLAINS, NY - Last night's postponed Cleveland Charge at Westchester Knicks game has been rescheduled For Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Westchester County Center. The game will be broadcast on the NBA G League website and can be heard locally in Northeast Ohio on Real 106.1 FM and the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.







NBA G League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.