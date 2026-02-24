Maine Celtics Complete Trade, Acquire Ebenezer Dowuona

Published on February 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that the team has acquired center Ebenezer Dowuona from the Available Player Pool. Dowuona is expected to join the team immediately.

In a corresponding move, Maine traded Stefan Todorovic to the Texas Legends. The Celtics received the Returning Player Rights to Teafale Lenard Jr. in exchange for Todorovic. Lenard Jr. is not expected to join the team at this time.

Dowuona (6-11, 230) has played in 13 NBA G League games between Texas and Oklahoma City during his rookie season. The big man has averaged 2.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in limited minutes.

In 35 games for Maine, Todorovic averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in his rookie campaign.

The Maine Celtics return to action Wednesday night in Long Island. Maine returns to the Portland Expo this Friday, Feb. 27 when the Celtics face Windy City. Limited tickets for all upcoming Maine Celtics home games can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.







