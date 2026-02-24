Squadron Collaborate with UNCF Birmingham, Raise Money for HBCU Scholarships

Published on February 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, continued its efforts toward positive community impact through a meaningful partnership with UNCF Birmingham during its annual HBCU Night game Friday, Feb. 20, in Legacy Arena at the BJCC, versus the Long Island Nets.

As part of the initiative, the Squadron pledged to donate $5 for every ticket purchased through a designated link - raising more than $400 to support UNCF Birmingham. The effort not only encouraged fan engagement but also directly contributed to scholarships and resources that empower students attending historically black colleges and universities.

Throughout the game, UNCF Birmingham maintained a visible presence on the concourse by tabling and connecting with fans - sharing information about its mission and the impact of its programs. Representatives engaged attendees in conversations about educational equity, scholarship opportunities, and the importance of investing in future generations of HBCU students. The organization was also featured during the in-game, on-air broadcast, where Don Mosely, civic leader and legal professional, highlighted ongoing initiatives and emphasized the importance of community support in expanding educational access.

The first 1,000 fans who attended HBCU Night received a HBCU-branded pelican plush hat. In addition to the themed giveaway item, three lucky fans had the opportunity to participate in KIA's "Putt Across the Court" activation for a chance to win a brand-new car.

The partnership with UNCF Birmingham and the additional activations brought in so much community support that the Squadron's secured the tight victory over the Nets - 104-102.

The team looks forward to hosting fans at the next home game in Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. The first 100 fans will receive a Squadron-branded fanny pack.

UNCF envisions a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship and service to our nation. UNCF's mission is to build a robust and nationally recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly qualified college graduates and to ensure that our network of member institutions is a respected model of best practice in moving students to and through college. UNCF Birmingham supports Alabama and Mississippi. We are here to help you send a student to college and turn his or her life around. Our staff is dedicated to supporting as many talented and deserving students as possible through scholarships, internships and programs while also supporting our 37 member institutions with critical operating funds.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com







