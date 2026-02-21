Clippers Sign Omier to Two-Way Contract

Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Los Angeles Clippers have signed Charge C Norchad Omier to a two-way contract. Omier becomes the fifth Charge player this season to earn an NBA two-way contract call-up, joining Darius Brown (Cleveland), Tristan Enaruna (Cleveland), Chaney Johnson (Brooklyn), and Riley Minix (Cleveland).

Omier played in 31 combined games for the Charge this season and averaged 18.5 points on .603 shooting with 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.9 minutes per game. He posted double-doubles in 24 of his 31 games played in Cleveland this season. Omier was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 2-Feb. 8 when he averaged 26.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists, helping the team go 3-1 over that span.

The Charge continue their five-game road trip with a visit to the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks) today at 3:30 p.m. on Prime Video.







