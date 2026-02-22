Stockton Kings Acquire Seth Maxwell
Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings announced today that the team has acquired center Seth Maxwell.
Maxwell, 7-0, has appeared in 43 career NBA G League games across two seasons. In the 2024-25 season, Maxwell appeared in 26 games (16 starts) for the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 5.7 points (56.3% FG, 75% FT), 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game.
The Indiana Wesleyan University alum, appeared in 12 games for the College Park Skyhawks during the 2025-26 season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.
NBA G League Stories from February 21, 2026
- Osceola Magic Strike Gold with Victory over Grand Rapids - Osceola Magic
- Gold Drop Home Matchup to Magic 121-95 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Shulga Carries Maine Down the Stretch in Road Win - Maine Celtics
- Stockton Kings Acquire Seth Maxwell - Stockton Kings
- Charge Defeated in Westchester - Cleveland Charge
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Cleveland Charge: February 21, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Swarm Acquire Jaire Grayer - Greensboro Swarm
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Rescheduled for March 19 - Memphis Hustle
- Badji Named to February 2026 Team Senegal Men's Qualifying Roster - Greensboro Swarm
- Clippers Sign Omier to Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Stockton Kings Acquire Seth Maxwell
- Stockton Kings to Host Championship Ring Ceremony Prior to Game Versus Oklahoma City Blue
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed
- Kings Head into All-Star Break with 113-98 Win over Mexico City
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat