Stockton Kings Acquire Seth Maxwell

Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings announced today that the team has acquired center Seth Maxwell.

Maxwell, 7-0, has appeared in 43 career NBA G League games across two seasons. In the 2024-25 season, Maxwell appeared in 26 games (16 starts) for the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 5.7 points (56.3% FG, 75% FT), 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game.

The Indiana Wesleyan University alum, appeared in 12 games for the College Park Skyhawks during the 2025-26 season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.







