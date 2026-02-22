Herd Drops to Swarm

Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Greensboro Swarm 129-104.

Johnny Davis and Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 23 points apiece while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 17 points.

The top scorers for the Greensboro Swarm were Jaylen Sims with 24 points and Marcus Garrett with 21 points.

Wisconsin struck first with buckets from John Butler Jr. and Cormac Ryan, but Greensboro responded rapidly with backtoback threes and a score in transition to surge ahead 13-6. The Herd responded by trimming the deficit to one on a Cormac Ryan three-pointer and a Lacey James dunk. The Swarm erupted with a 16-3 run to extend the margin to 29-16. Greensboro continued to push the pace, closing the quarter with a driving layup at the buzzer to take a 38-25 lead.

Stephen Thompson Jr. and Alex Antetokounmpo started the second quarter with quick scores to slice the Swarm's lead to single digits. Mark Sears added a transition layup, and Stephen Thompson Jr. converted a putback to keep the Herd close. Greensboro briefly stretched the margin back to 17 behind threes, but Wisconsin answered with a strong offensive burst. Johnny Davis took command with 14 points in the quarter, drilling consecutive threes, finishing at the rim, and fueling a 21-8 Herd run. Mark Sears knocked down a transition three to cap the push, and another deep Johnny Davis three in the closing seconds brought Wisconsin within 63-56 at halftime.

Johnny Davis opened the third quarter with a free throw and a fastbreak layup, while Kobe Stewart added a transition score that cut the Swarm's lead to three. Moments later, Johnny Davis scored again on a cutting layup, bringing the Herd within one before Mark Sears buried a leftwing three to give Wisconsin its first lead since the opening minutes at 71-70. Greensboro quickly took back the lead and followed with a decisive 17-3 run that cemented a 87-74 Greensboro lead after three.

The Swarm opened the period with two quick inside scores and followed with a deep three to push the lead to 96-76. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 10 points while Alex Antetokounmpo answered with a three-pointer to keep pace. Greensboro hit a flurry of baskets to extend the lead to 30. A late pair of floaters from Stephen Thompson Jr. brought Wisconsin to 104, but the Swarm's offense remained strong as they closed out the 129-104 victory.

The Herd will play next on the road against the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, February 21, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32.

