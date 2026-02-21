Badji Named to February 2026 Team Senegal Men's Qualifying Roster

Published on February 21, 2026

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro Swarm center Ibou Badji has been selected to represent Senegal Basketball on the February 2026 Senegal Men's World Cup Qualifying Team, the team announced today.

The big man joins his home country for Team Senegal's opening qualification window for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, set for August 27 to September 12, 2027, in Qatar.

Badji (7-1, 231) returns to Senegal Basketball after previously earning a bronze medal in August at the FIBA AfroBasket 2025. He also represented Senegal at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Heraklion, Greece, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game, which ranked second in the tournament.

During his 2025-26 NBA G League campaign, Badji is averaging 5.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 15.6 minutes across 27 games in all competitions. In 18 regular-season games, he has moved his averages to 5.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 16.5 minutes.

Chasing its first World Cup qualification since 2019, Team Senegal opens Group B action in Badji's hometown of Dakar, Senegal, the country's capital. The team will open training camp before hosting Côte d'Ivoire (Feb. 26), Madagascar (Feb. 28) and DR Congo (March 1), with all contests set for 4 p.m. ET on Courtside 1891.







