Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Cleveland Charge: February 21, 2026

Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Cleveland Charge at 3:30PM ET. (Stream: Prime/Gotham Sports)

Last Game vs CLC:

Cleveland, OH (2/8/25) - Westchester Knicks go 2-0 in matchup against the Cleveland Charge with 120-107 win on Saturday night. Jacob Toppin and Donovan Williams set the tone of the game with 16 points apiece in the first half. Toppin led the team with a team-high 29 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Williams complimented Toppin with 28 points and 4 threes, and Damion Baugh secured his third triple-double of the year with 10 points. 10 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Westchester won the first quarter, 31-24 after the Cleveland Charge started the game on a positive note for the second game in a row. The Charge managed to take a brief lead in the second, 47-46 on an Elijah Hughes three-point make but the Knicks followed that with a run of their own to enter halftime, 66-59. Hughes had a monster first half with 19 points and 4 threes. He finished the game with 28 points, 7 threes, and 3 rebounds. The Charge would later make several attempts to regain the lead but turnovers and missed shots by the Charge allowed the Westchester Knicks to respond after every run. Westchester would lead by as much as 15 points and the charge would manage to come within as much as four points with 5:29 remaining, 108-104. The Knicks would once again follow up with a 12-3 run to close out the game. Feron Hunt led the Charge with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

Last Game:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (7-15), secured a 124-119 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold in a full team effort. The Knicks spent the night trading blows with Grand Rapids in a game that featured 24 lead changes, finding timely contributions from across the roster. The Gold struck first, jumping out to a 15-point lead at 6-21 from the opening tip. Westchester responded with a dominant 20-5 run to take control, closing the first quarter ahead 41-37. Both teams continued to exchange momentum in the second quarter, but Westchester held on to a narrow 68-67 lead at halftime. Isaiah Roby and New York Knicks assignment Pacome Dadiet set the pace early-Roby poured in 16 first-half points, including four three-pointers, while Dadiet added 13 before finishing with a team-high 23 on the night.

Bryson Warren played a pivotal role late, igniting in the fourth quarter with Westchester trailing 91-90 entering the final frame. Warren knocked down 12 points in the fourth alone, including four threes, and closed the game with 20 points, five assists, and six made threes, marking his 11th game this season with at least five triples. The final 2:47 featured rapid lead changes as both teams fought for separation. Two-way guard Kevin McCullar Jr. delivered in the clutch, sinking Westchester's final two field goals to put the Knicks ahead for good. McCullar Jr. finished with a strong all-around performance of 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Grand Rapids had chances to answer, but the Gold were unable to connect on a pair of late three-point attempts. Westchester guard Paul Zilinskas sealed the win at the line, going a perfect 4-for-4 to end the night with 14 points and five rebounds. The Knicks shot 42.3- percent from the field and 32.7- percent from three while forcing 18 Gold turnovers. Grand Rapids' backcourt, however, turned in standout individual performances. Curtis Jones tallied a career-high 37 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and a career-best nine threes, while Dane Goodwin added a career-high 36 points and 10 rebounds. Former Winter Showcase Cup champion and former Westchester Knick Moses Brown made his return to Westchester County Center, posting 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Next Opponent: Feb. 23 vs. Cleveland Charge







NBA G League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.