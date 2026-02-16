Westchester Knicks Aqcuire T.J. Warren

WHITE PLAINS, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have announced today the acquisition of NBA veteran T.J. Warren as a Returning Rights Player.

Warren, 32-years old (6-8, 220-pounds), makes his return to basketball and to the Westchester Knicks franchise following a standout 2024-25 NBA G League campaign. Last season, Warren appeared in 36 games (all starts), holding an average of 23.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 48.7-percent from the field and 35.7-percent from three in 36.1 minutes of action. His performance helped Westchester to their second consecutive Winter Showcase Championship, earning him All-Showcase Team honors. Warren also set the Westchester Knicks franchise record for most points in a single game with 47 points over the Cleveland Charge on February 7, 2025. He concluded the regular season ranked ninth in scoring (22.7 PPG) in the NBA G League and was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Prior to the 2024-25 NBA G League season, Warren last played with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 11 games (no starts), averaging 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds over 11.3 minutes. The 10-year NBA veteran holds career averages of 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over 26.9 minutes in 385 games (236 starts) for the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Warren recorded a career-high 53 points on 69-percent shooting, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and nine three-pointers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Aug. 1, 2020), becoming the fourth player in Pacers history to score 50+ points in a game.

The Durham, NC-native was originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th overall pick out of North Carolina State University in the 2014 NBA Draft. In his two years with the NC State Wolfpack, Warren posted 18.5 points on 55.5-percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists, over 31.2 minutes in 70 games (49 starts). During his sophomore season, Warren was named a consensus Second-Team All- American, ACC Player of the Year and First-Team All-ACC after averaging 24.9 points on 52.5-percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.8 steals over 35.4 minutes over 35 games (all starts).

T.J. Warren will look to make his season debut on Thursday, February 19th versus the Grand Rapids Gold.







