Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Rescheduled for March 19

Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The NBA G League today announced that the Memphis Hustle game against the Stockton Kings originally scheduled for Feb. 19 has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m. CT.

All tickets purchased for the game will be honored on the rescheduled date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date should reach out to their point of purchase for more information.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

