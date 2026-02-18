Memphis Hustle Acquire Second Round Pick from Windy City Bulls

Published on February 18, 2026

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired a 2026 second round pick from the Windy City Bulls for guard Lucas Williamson.

Williamson (6-4, 205) has appeared in 31 games (seven starts) this season for the Hustle and has averaged 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 21.7 minutes. The Chicago native has appeared in 124 games (38 starts) across four seasons with the Hustle and San Diego Clippers and averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 22.4 minutes after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft following his senior season at Loyola-Chicago.







