Memphis Hustle Acquire Eric Dixon from Greensboro Swarm

Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired forward Eric Dixon from the Greensboro Swarm for guard Evan Gilyard and the returning player rights to forward/center Armando Bacot.

Dixon (6-6, 255) has appeared in 27 games (four starts) this season for the Swarm and has averaged 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18.4 minutes while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The 2024-25 NCAA scoring leader started all 35 games as a senior for Villanova last season and averaged 23.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc and earned Third Team All-American honors before going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Pennsylvania native concluded his collegiate career as Villanova's all-time leading scorer with 2,314 points.

Gilyard (5-10, 170) has appeared in 29 games (15 starts) this season with the Hustle and has averaged 10.1 points and 3.7 assists in 22.9 minutes.

Bacot (6-11, 240) appeared in 50 games (48 starts) last season with the Hustle and averaged 16.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 31.1 minutes.







NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.