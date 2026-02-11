Boom Outlast Nets Behind Toney's Career Night

LAVAL, Quebec - The Noblesville Boom (12-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, closed their four-game road trip with a 121-117 victory over the Long Island Nets (12-9) on Tuesday night at Place Bell.

Au'Diese Toney delivered a spectacular performance, scoring a career-high 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting while adding eight rebounds and three steals. M.J. Iraldi recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on 7-of-14 shooting. Jalen Slawson flirted with a triple-double, posting 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while DaJuan Gordon added 22 points.

The Nets were led by Nate Williams, who tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 8-of-16 shooting. Malachi Smith contributed 18 points and 11 assists, and Tyson Etienne provided 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The opening half was a back-and-forth battle defined by scoring runs. After falling behind 12-2 early in the first quarter, the Boom responded with a 20-6 run to take a six-point lead before Long Island tied the game entering the second. Noblesville shot a blistering 70 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from three in the opening period, but the Nets capitalized on six Boom turnovers to stay within striking distance. Long Island surged ahead by seven early in the second quarter, but the Boom answered again - this time with 11 straight points to retake control. Noblesville outscored the Nets 35-25 in the frame, building a 71-61 halftime lead. Au'Diese Toney led all scorers at the break with 17 points, including 13 in the second quarter on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Boom pushed the lead to as many as 15 points to open the third, but the Nets countered with a 25-8 run to move in front by two late in the period. Noblesville weathered the push and regained a 92-90 lead entering the fourth. In a tightly contested final frame, the game was tied 108-108 with 4:42 remaining. From there, the Boom executed down the stretch, powered by 10 fourth-quarter points from M.J. Iraldi as the Boom delivered timely buckets in the closing minutes. Noblesville never surrendered the lead in the fourth quarter, with five Boom players finishing in double figures to secure the 121-117 win.

The Boom return home to face the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday morning at The Arena at Innovation Mile in their final game before NBA All-Star 2026. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on NBAGLeague.com.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







