Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract
Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have converted the two-way contract of guard Pat Spencer to a standard NBA contract, it was announced today.
Spencer, 29, is averaging 5.8 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes over 36 games (five starts) with Golden State this season. Spencer, who was signed by the Warriors to a two-way contract on September 29, 2025, has appeared in 81 games (five starts) across the past three seasons with Golden State, logging NBA averages of 3.8 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes.
Across 82 NBA G League games (14 starts) with the Capital City Go-Go and Santa Cruz Warriors, Spencer holds career averages of 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per game.
For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, please visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400.
