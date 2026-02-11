Herd Toppled by Squadron

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Birmingham Squadron 124-110.

Mark Sears led the Herd with 33 points while Cormac Ryan followed with 20 points.

The top scorer for the Birmingham Squadron was Trey Alexander with 35 points. Johnny O'Neil and Christian Shumate added 20 points.

Birmingham opened the game, jumping ahead 4-0 on backtoback buckets. Wisconsin answered with a Mark Sears three, but the Squadron continued their early rhythm, stretching the lead to 11-5 at the nine-minute mark. The margin grew to double digits, behind three straight baskets by the Squadron. Wisconsin responded with a 10-2 run, powered by Mark Sears with five points, to make it a two-point game. Birmingham led 33-31 at the end of the first quarter.

The Squadron scored 12 unanswered points to push ahead 45-31 within the first three minutes of the second quarter. Wisconsin momentarily stopped the run with a fastbreak layup, but Birmingham answered with an 8-0 run to go ahead by 20. Kira Lewis Jr. and Cormac Ryan combined for five points to keep the Herd within striking distance. Birmingham converted a pair of free throws to go into halftime ahead 66-45. Mark Sears led the Herd with 16 points.

Wisconsin started the second half with a transition layup. Backtoback perimeter strikes from Cormac Ryan and Victor Oladipo trimmed the gap to 66-53. Birmingham answered with steady freethrow scoring, but the Herd punched back with sequential triples from Kira Lewis Jr. and Victor Oladipo to make it 72-59. The Squadron responded with a 20-11 run to take a 22-point lead with two minutes on the clock. Wisconsin connected on threes from Mark Sears and Stephen Thompson Jr., but the Squadron exited the third quarter up 99-75 after a late free throw.

The Herd delivered a 5-0 burst as Kobe Stewart's transition layup and Kira Lewis Jr.'s stepback three pulled Wisconsin within 99-81 early in the fourth quarter. Birmingham responded quickly to extend the lead back to 105-83. A flurry of scoring from Kobe Stewart and Kira Lewis Jr. sliced the margin, but Birmingham remained ahead. A Mark Sears putback and Cormac Ryan's corner three-pointer drew Wisconsin close. Jeremiah Tilmon's hook shot brought it to 115-99, but Birmingham pulled away 121-101. In the final two minutes, the Herd surged behind back-to-back baskets from Cormac Ryan and three Mark Sears' free throws to close the gap to 14 points. The Squadron's late corner three moved the Squadron to 124-107. Mark Sears beat the horn with a three, but Birmingham held on to win 124-110.

The Wisconsin Herd will return home on Friday, February 20, against the Greensboro Swarm with tip set for 7:00 p.m. CST.







