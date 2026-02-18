Franco Miller Jr. and Taevion Kinsey Selected to Participate in February 2026 Men's World Cup Qualifiers

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Santa Cruz Warriors guards Franco Miller Jr. (The Bahamas) and Taevion Kinsey (USA) have been selected to participate in the February 2026 Men's World Cup Qualifiers. In a related move, the Warriors have acquired forward Steven Richardson from the available player pool, it was announced today.

Miller Jr., 27, is averaging 10.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 22.1 minutes across 17 games (six starts) for the Warriors this season. The G League rookie guard has participated on The Bahamas' Senior National Team on seven separate occasions since 2021, most notably averaging a tournament-high 22.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes across three appearances (all starts) in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.

Kinsey, 25, is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 34.6 minutes across 33 games (all starts) for the Warriors this season-all G League career-high averages. The three-year NBA G League veteran has appeared in 133 games (115 starts) for the Warriors and Salt Lake City Stars, posting averages of 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.

Richardson, 25, has appeared in six games (two starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue this season, tallying averages of 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. The 6'7" forward had a five-year collegiate career at Midland College (2019-22) and Montana State-Billings (2022-24). Richardson appeared in 60 games (all starts) over his last two seasons at MSUB, averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.

Richardson will wear #38 for the Warriors and will be active for the team's next contest against the Rip City Remix on Sunday, February 22.

