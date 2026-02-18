South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Ethan Taylor

Published on February 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired guard Ethan Taylor from the NBA G League Player Pool.

Taylor (6'5", 205) has appeared in three regular season games for the Delaware Blue Coats and Memphis Hustle this season, averaging 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 10.7 minutes. He also competed in nine Tip-Off Tournament games with the Birmingham Squadron and Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 2.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.9 minutes. Taylor spent 2025 NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in five games.

The Texas native played four collegiate seasons at Air Force (2021-25). As a senior, he appeared in 32 games (all starts), averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.5 minutes while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. Taylor finished 10th on the Falcons all-time scoring list with 1,324 career points and earned 2025 All-Mountain West Third Team honors.

Taylor will wear jersey No. 55 for South Bay.







