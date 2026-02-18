South Bay Lakers Guard Tevian Jones Selected to USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

February 17, 2026

EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers guard Tevian Jones has been selected to compete for USA Basketball's Men's World Cup Qualifying Team, with training camp set to begin Friday, Feb. 20, in Oceanside, Calif.

Jones has appeared in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games (one start), averaging 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.6 minutes. In 19 regular-season games (three starts), the 25-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes. Jones is shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range, and 82.1 percent from the free-throw line this season. The Arizona native has scored in double figures 16 times this season, including four 20-point outings.







