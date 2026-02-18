Nate Williams Earns Call-Up with Golden State Warriors

Published on February 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets guard Nate Williams has signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors. The call-up marks the 20th in Long Island history, the first for the team this season and the second for Williams.

Williams appeared in 35 games (all starts) with Long Island this season, averaging 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.0 minutes per game. He scored in double figures in each of his last 21 regular season contests with Long Island and ranks 14th in the NBA G League this season with 647 total points across Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games. The 27-year-old was originally acquired by the LI Nets as a returning rights player from the South Bay Lakers on Oct. 25, 2025.

Williams has played in 47 games (four starts) across three NBA seasons (2022-25) with the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets, posting averages of 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per contest. The Rochester, N.Y., native has also appeared in 116 games (97 starts) over four NBA G League seasons (2022-26) with the Nets, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.1 minutes per game. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after four seasons (2018-22) at the University at Buffalo.







NBA G League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.