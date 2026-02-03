Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (10-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, earned a comeback victory over the Grand Rapids Gold (6-10), 115-107, on the team's New York Liberty Affiliate Night on Monday at Nassau Coliseum.

Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne led the way with 26 points on 60 percent (9-for-15) shooting from the field and 58.3 percent (7-for-12) shooting from deep to go with six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes. Etienne knocked down his 227th 3-pointer in a Long Island jersey to match Kaiser Gates for the most made triples in franchise history. Long Island guard Malachi Smith added 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on 66.7 percent (12-for-18) shooting from the field in 38 minutes. Long Island forward Nate Williams put up his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds to go with two assists and a block in 39 minutes.

Brooklyn two-way forward E.J. Liddell put up 14 points, three rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes. Long Island center Grant Nelson recorded 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 20 minutes. Long Island center David Muoka contributed six points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes off the bench as he joined Kamari Murphy as the only players in franchise history to block at least 70 shots with the Nets.

Long Island got off to a strong start from beyond the arc, shooting 55.6 percent (5-for-9) from deep in the opening quarter while limiting Grand Rapids to just one made triple, but the Gold held a 30-25 lead after the first frame. Grand Rapids went on a 27-9 run from 3:34 in the first quarter to 8:10 in the second, but Long Island battled back to end the quarter on a 10-2 run and cut the deficit to 66-55 entering the break. Etienne led the Nets with 19 points on 77.8 percent (7-for-9) shooting from the field and 71.4 percent (5-for-7) shooting from downtown in the first half.

Long Island went on a 25-0 run from 10:16 to 6:13 in the third quarter, marking the longest run of consecutive points in franchise history. The Nets erupted for 40 points in the third while holding Grand Rapids to just 12 points in the frame. The Gold fought back with an 11-0 run from 6:52 to 3:59 in the fourth, but Long Island held on for a 115-107 win. The Nets came back from a 19-point deficit, marking the team's largest comeback win of the season. Long Island finished the game shooting 50 percent (43-for-86) from the field and 42.4 percent (14-for-33) from deep in the win.

Center Moses Brown led the Gold with 21 points, 17 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. Guard Curtis Jones finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes.

The Nets travel to the Windy City for a two-game set against the Bulls, starting on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. ET. The Gold will head north to visit Raptors 905 on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. ET.







