Long Island Earns Statement Win over Raptors 905

Long Island, NY - The Long Island Nets (8-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated Raptors 905 (10-3), 109-93, on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island center Grant Nelson recorded the second 20-point game of his NBA G League career as he converted on his first six field goal attempts and finished with 20 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 19 minutes while shooting 87.5 percent (7-for-8) from the field. Nelson also reached 100 career points in the win and recorded a game-best plus-minus of +26. Long Island guard Malachi Smith added 14 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 31 minutes as he set his Long Island high for rebounds and matched his career-high assist total. Smith shot 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from the field and 50 percent (2-for-4) from deep and finished without any turnovers in the game.

Brooklyn two-way forward Chaney Johnson scored 16 points with four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench, knocking down 83.3 percent (5-for-6) of his shots from the field and 100 percent (2-for-2) of his attempts from beyond the arc. Long Island forward Nate Williams put in 15 points, six rebounds and two assists with a steal in 38 minutes. Williams also recorded four blocks in the first quarter alone to match his career high for rejections in a single game and picked up the 150th steal of his NBA G League career. Long Island forward Trevon Scott pitched in 13 points on 41.7 percent (5-for-12) shooting from the field and 50 percent (3-for-6) from deep in 29 minutes. Long Island guard Alex Schumacher made his Long Island Nets debut and put up 12 points on 80 percent (4-for-5) shooting from the field while grabbing two steals in 20 minutes off the bench.

The Nets shot 60 percent (12-for-20) from the field and 60 percent (3-for-5) from deep in the first quarter. Long Island's reserves scored 18 points in the first frame, but the 905 converted on a heave to end the period with a 33-30 lead. The Nets took control in the second quarter with a 21-6 run from 11:27 to 4:42 while holding Raptors 905 to just 34.8 percent (8-for-23) shooting from the field in the second. Long Island outscored the 905 15-0 from beyond the arc during the second quarter to take a 63-51 lead into the break. The Nets finished the first half shooting 52.4 percent (22-for-42) from the field and 47.1 percent (8-for-17) from deep while Long Island's bench outscored the Raptors 905 reserves 28-6 in the opening half.

Long Island's momentum continued into the second half with a 10-0 run from 10:45 to 8:35 in the third to extend the lead to 22 points, but the 905 fought back with a 17-7 run from 7:49 to 4:10 in the third. The Nets maintained the lead throughout the period and held a 93-78 advantage entering the final frame. Long Island held the 905 to just 15 points in the fourth quarter to close out a 109-93 victory, becoming the first team to limit Raptors 905 below 99 points this season. The Nets finished with 55 bench points, the most points scored by Long Island's reserves so far this regular season. This marks the first double-digit victory by a Raptors 905 opponent this season, and Long Island's defense allowed just 39.7 percent (31-for-78) shooting from the field and 20.7 (6-for-29) percent shooting from deep.

Forward David Roddy led the 905 with 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes. Guard Tyreke Key added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

The Nets will host the Motor City Cruise on Monday, Jan 26, at 7:00 p.m. ET, while Raptors 905 will travel to face the Osceola Magic on Monday, Jan. 26, at 7:00 p.m ET.







