Valley Suns Complete Trades with Windy City Bulls, Long Island Nets

Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX- The Valley Suns today completed a trade with the Windy City Bulls, acquiring Ruben Nembhard Jr. in exchange for Valley's first-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft.

The team also completed a trade with the Long Island Nets today, acquiring the returning player rights to Jordan Schakel and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft (via the Texas Legends) in exchange for Alex Schumacher.

Nembhard Jr. (6'-4", 200 pounds) has played in 21 games with Windy City this season, averaging 14.0 points and 5.2 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. In his G League career, he has played 92 games with four teams, holding career averages of 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Nembhard holds NBA experience, playing 14 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22 which followed a four-year collegiate career at Texas Christian University.

Schakel (6'-6", 200 pounds) has played in 163 career games across four seasons in the G League, averaging 11.8 points on 42% shooting from the field. He is currently playing with Niners Chemnitz in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga.







