Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX-- The Valley Suns today announced the team's opening night roster as the team begins their second season on Saturday, November 8 against the South Bay Lakers at 6 p.m. MT. The Valley Suns roster stands at 13 players, which includes three two-way players.

Number Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Prev. Team/Home Country

30 Damion Baugh G 6-4 194 TCU/USA

14 Koby Brea* G 6-6 202 Kentucky/USA

2 Isaiah Hawthorne G/F 6-8 220 Northern Colorado/USA

22 CJ Huntley* F/C 6-11 221 Appalachian St./USA

4 Kaleb Johnson F 6-7 205 Georgetown/USA

18 Isaiah Livers* F 6-7 230 Michigan/USA

45 Mason Madsen G 6-4 195 Utah/USA

3 Sean McDermott G 6-6 195 Butler/USA

43 Nathan Fernandes Mariano F 6-9 210 Franca/Brazil

0 Alex Schumacher G 6-3 185 Seattle/USA

23 Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA

8 Tyrese Samuel F/C 6-10 240 Florida/Canada

11 Bryce Thompson G 6-5 200 Oklahoma State/USA

*Denotes Two-Way Player

HEAD COACH: Paul Jesperson

ASSISTANT COACHES: Gerard Martin,Ben Sanders, Jordan Ash

VIDEO & PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANTS: Jimmy King & Cedric Blossom

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Michael Hlavaty

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Amani Jackson

HEAD STRENGH & CONDITIONING COACH: Matt Comer

Note: Baugh's last name is pronounced Baw

Hlavaty's last name is pronounced Lav-ah-tee







