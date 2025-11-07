Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
PHOENIX-- The Valley Suns today announced the team's opening night roster as the team begins their second season on Saturday, November 8 against the South Bay Lakers at 6 p.m. MT. The Valley Suns roster stands at 13 players, which includes three two-way players.
Number Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Prev. Team/Home Country
30 Damion Baugh G 6-4 194 TCU/USA
14 Koby Brea* G 6-6 202 Kentucky/USA
2 Isaiah Hawthorne G/F 6-8 220 Northern Colorado/USA
22 CJ Huntley* F/C 6-11 221 Appalachian St./USA
4 Kaleb Johnson F 6-7 205 Georgetown/USA
18 Isaiah Livers* F 6-7 230 Michigan/USA
45 Mason Madsen G 6-4 195 Utah/USA
3 Sean McDermott G 6-6 195 Butler/USA
43 Nathan Fernandes Mariano F 6-9 210 Franca/Brazil
0 Alex Schumacher G 6-3 185 Seattle/USA
23 Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA
8 Tyrese Samuel F/C 6-10 240 Florida/Canada
11 Bryce Thompson G 6-5 200 Oklahoma State/USA
*Denotes Two-Way Player
HEAD COACH: Paul Jesperson
ASSISTANT COACHES: Gerard Martin,Ben Sanders, Jordan Ash
VIDEO & PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANTS: Jimmy King & Cedric Blossom
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Michael Hlavaty
ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Amani Jackson
HEAD STRENGH & CONDITIONING COACH: Matt Comer
Note: Baugh's last name is pronounced Baw
Hlavaty's last name is pronounced Lav-ah-tee
