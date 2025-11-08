Birmingham Squadron Fall to Austin Spurs in Season Opener
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Austin Spurs, 101-89, Friday night in the first game of the 2025-26 G League Tip-Off Tournament.
In his debut, two-way guard Trey Alexander led the Squadron (0-1) with 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, including shooting 3-of-6 from behind the arc. The 2024-25 Kia G League Rookie of the Year also contributed with two blocks and steals on the defensive end.
Also in his Squadron debut, two-way center Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The rookie from Kansas also dished out five assists in a promising first Squadron game.
The Spurs (1-0) led by as many as 27 with:31.5 left in the third quarter, but the Squadron fought back and outscored Austin 25-10 in the final period thanks to D.J. Carton and Trhae Mitchell combining for 16 points in the quarter.
Stanley Umude led the Spurs with 21 points and six rebounds, as Austin finished with six double-digit scorers on the night.
The Squadron will look to even the season series against Austin on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the road in Cedar Park, Texas. Sunday's contest will start Birmingham's six-game road trip in the Tip-Off Tournament South Region and will be available to stream on NBAGLeague.com.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Iowa Wolves Open Season with 137-124 Comeback Win Over Cleveland Charge - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Defeated in Season Opener - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron Fall to Austin Spurs in Season Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Open Season with Decisive Win against Texas Legends - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Open Season with Victory over College Park - Raptors 905
- Gold Defeat Boom 130-124 in Season Opener - Grand Rapids Gold
- Swarm Rally to Defeat Celtics, 131-129 - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Fall in OT in Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Long Island Nets Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025-26 Season - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Announce Opening Night Roster and 2025-26 Coaching Staff - Rip City Remix
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule on Chicago Sports Network - Windy City Bulls
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Valley Suns
- Vipers Finalize 2025-26 Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Finalize 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Locked and Loaded for the 2025-26 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Birmingham Squadron Fall to Austin Spurs in Season Opener
- Birmingham Squadron Partner with NEEZO Studios
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Squadron Select Tray Jackson in First Round of NBA G League Draf, Acquire JZ Zaher and Darryl Morsell
- Squadron Announce 2025-26 Single Game Tickets Now on Sale, Reveal Promotional Schedule