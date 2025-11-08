Birmingham Squadron Fall to Austin Spurs in Season Opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Austin Spurs, 101-89, Friday night in the first game of the 2025-26 G League Tip-Off Tournament.

In his debut, two-way guard Trey Alexander led the Squadron (0-1) with 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, including shooting 3-of-6 from behind the arc. The 2024-25 Kia G League Rookie of the Year also contributed with two blocks and steals on the defensive end.

Also in his Squadron debut, two-way center Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The rookie from Kansas also dished out five assists in a promising first Squadron game.

The Spurs (1-0) led by as many as 27 with:31.5 left in the third quarter, but the Squadron fought back and outscored Austin 25-10 in the final period thanks to D.J. Carton and Trhae Mitchell combining for 16 points in the quarter.

Stanley Umude led the Spurs with 21 points and six rebounds, as Austin finished with six double-digit scorers on the night.

The Squadron will look to even the season series against Austin on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the road in Cedar Park, Texas. Sunday's contest will start Birmingham's six-game road trip in the Tip-Off Tournament South Region and will be available to stream on NBAGLeague.com.

