Iowa Wolves Open Season with 137-124 Comeback Win Over Cleveland Charge

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves opened the 2025-26 season with a 137-124 win over the Cleveland Charge on Friday night at Casey's Center in front of 3,320 fans on Opening Night, presented by Casey's.

Zyon Pullin poured in a game-high 25 points for Iowa (1-0) which had eight players score in double figures. As a team, the Wolves shot 51.1% from the floor, highlighted by a 44-point second quarter.

Minnesota two-way Enrique Freeman posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in his first game with the Wolves, while fellow two-way Rocco Zikarsky tallied 15 points. Jules Bernard, who spent last season with the Cleveland Charge, added 23 points and 8 rebounds.

Chris Livingston and Chaney Johnson led the Charge (0-1) with 20 points each and dished out 9 and 5 assists, respectively. Darius Brown added 17 points and 7 assists.

Cleveland had a strong start to the game, outscoring Iowa 28-23 in the first quarter. The Wolves responded with a 44-point second quarter, shooting 62.5% from the field in the frame, and pulled within one at halftime.

The Wolves then gained the lead in the third quarter and entered a back-and-forth battle with the Charge for the rest of the game. Pullin and Bernard played over nine minutes in the final frame and bolstered Iowa to the win in front of the home crowd.

Tristen Newton scored 15 points with 9 assists while Nate Santos tallied 12 points. Martez Brown and Caleb Stone-Carrawell both added 10 points from the bench for Iowa.

The Wolves and Charge square-off again on Saturday night from Casey's Center.







