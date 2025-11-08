Swarm Rally to Defeat Celtics, 131-129
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm opened its 10th-anniversary season in comeback fashion on Friday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse, overcoming a 13-point deficit to defeat the Maine Celtics, 131-129, in overtime.
Marcus Garrett posted the game-winning free throws to close the game for the Swarm to capture its first opening-night win since its 2021-22 campaign.
Terrell Brown Jr. paced the Swarm's attack off the bench, finishing the contest with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists, with Jaylen Sims and Antonio Reeves both tallying 24 points on the night. Sims went a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line, while Reeves added a game-high four made threes.
The Celtics found its leading scorers from Wendell Moore Jr. and Ron Harper Jr., who both logged 28 points in the game. A interior attack, the Celtics led points in the paint, 70-55.
A first quarter of runs, the Swarm sprang out to a 9-4 lead in the contest before a 14-2 charge from the Celtics moved them to an eight-point edge through eight minutes. On assignment, forward Tidjane Salaün, who finished with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, posted the first basket of the Swarm season, a left-corner 3-pointer off a feed from Reeves, who carried 36 minutes of action while on assignment.
Through 12 minutes, the Celtics mounted a 30-20 margin, with Ron Harper Jr. carrying eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.
The Swarm responded with six-straight points to open the second quarter, with Isaih Moore throwing down a two-handed jam off a dump off from Marcus Garrett. The Celtics stymied the spurt, keeping its lead while moving its way into a double-digit lead with a minute to play in the first half, ultimately leading, 65-54, into the half.
Reeves and Sims etched double figures at half, with 12 and 10 points, respectively, with Harper Jr., Jalen Bridges and Wendell Moore Jr. each carrying 13 points at the midway point.
The Swarm posed a 10-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to slice a 13-point deficit into a one-possession game. And, after an exchange of back-and-forth, Greensboro captured its first lead since the first quarter at the 2:30 mark, thanks to a Brown Jr. layup that bottled an 18-4 Swarm run. It trailed, 99-97, entering the fourth quarter.
Trailing by no greater than six during the fourth quarter, the Swarm tied the game with 4:25 off a Brown Jr. 3-point shot, however, the deficit inflated back to five. After cutting play to a one-possession margin, Moore Jr. traveled with 31.1 seconds to go in the backcourt with the Celtics up 124-121 - and the Swarm capitalized. Following a missed three from Keyontae Johnson, Reeves retrieved the short miss under the basket, navigated to the left corner, and knotted the game with a defender on his side.
An errant possession moved the contest into overtime, in which a trio of free throws and inside makes from Salaün and Isaih Moore closed the contest.
The Swarm completes its back-to-back set against the Maine Celtics tomorrow, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. ET.
