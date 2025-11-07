Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today the organization's 2025-26 Opening Night roster of 13 players. Opening Night presented by BMO tips off tomorrow at 7pm CST as Windy City hosts the Wisconsin Herd at NOW Arena.
NO. PLAYER POS. HT. WT. BIRTHDATE PRIOR/HOME COUNTRY
12 Giorgi Bezhanishvili F/C 6-9 245 11/16/1998 Illinois/Georgia
55 Jean-Jacques Boissy G 6-0 146 01/28/2000 Al Ahli Tripoli/Senegal
00 Trentyn Flowers* F 6-9 185 03/08/2005 Adelaide 36ers/USA
31 Caleb Grill G 6-3 205 06/15/2000 Missouri/USA
16 Mouhamadou Gueye F 6-9 210 07/06/1998 Pittsburgh/USA
0 Jalen Harris G 6-5 195 08/14/1998 Nevada/USA
7 Kevin Knox II F 6-8 215 08/11/1999 Kentucky/USA
2 Emanuel Miller* F 6-7 215 06/19/2000 TCU/Canada
8 R.J. Nembhard G 6-5 200 03/22/1999 TCU/USA
47 Lachlan Olbrich* F/C 6-10 236 12/30/2003 Illawarra/Australia
5 Wooga Poplar G/F 6-5 197 01/05/2003 Villanova/USA
34 Lahat Thioune F 6-10 225 11/09/1999 Union Mons-Hainaut/Senegal
3 Ryan Woolridge G 6-3 175 11/16/1996 Gonzaga/USA
*Player under two-way contract
