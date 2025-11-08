Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule on Chicago Sports Network

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced its 2025-26 broadcast schedule today in partnership with the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the home of the Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox. The new agreement expands coverage to include 45 of the team's 50 games, doubling the amount of games shown on the network from the 2024-25 season with the inclusion of road game coverage for 2025-26.

A total of 41 Windy City games will air live this season across CHSN and CHSN+, giving fans more ways than ever to follow the team. For channel listings and streaming details, visit chsn.com.

Former Chicago Bulls Will Perdue and Kendall Gill return as color analysts on most Windy City home broadcasts alongside long-time Chicago sportscaster Mark Schanowski, who will call his sixth season of NBA G League games. Sam Brief, who was named Baseball Broadcaster of the Year for the American Association in 2023, returns to the Windy City airwaves for select games throughout the season, his fifth with the franchise.

In addition to this local broadcast partnership, all 50 of Windy City's games will continue to be broadcast on the NBA G League's official online streaming partners or at NBAGLeague.com.

Windy City Bulls Opening Night is Saturday, November 8. The Bulls take on the Wisconsin Herd at 7:00pm CST and the game will air later that night on CHSN at 11pm CT, following the Bulls game. The team's full broadcast schedule is available at WindyCityBulls.com.







NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.