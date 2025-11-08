Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule on Chicago Sports Network
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced its 2025-26 broadcast schedule today in partnership with the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the home of the Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox. The new agreement expands coverage to include 45 of the team's 50 games, doubling the amount of games shown on the network from the 2024-25 season with the inclusion of road game coverage for 2025-26.
A total of 41 Windy City games will air live this season across CHSN and CHSN+, giving fans more ways than ever to follow the team. For channel listings and streaming details, visit chsn.com.
Former Chicago Bulls Will Perdue and Kendall Gill return as color analysts on most Windy City home broadcasts alongside long-time Chicago sportscaster Mark Schanowski, who will call his sixth season of NBA G League games. Sam Brief, who was named Baseball Broadcaster of the Year for the American Association in 2023, returns to the Windy City airwaves for select games throughout the season, his fifth with the franchise.
In addition to this local broadcast partnership, all 50 of Windy City's games will continue to be broadcast on the NBA G League's official online streaming partners or at NBAGLeague.com.
Windy City Bulls Opening Night is Saturday, November 8. The Bulls take on the Wisconsin Herd at 7:00pm CST and the game will air later that night on CHSN at 11pm CT, following the Bulls game. The team's full broadcast schedule is available at WindyCityBulls.com.
NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Iowa Wolves Open Season with 137-124 Comeback Win Over Cleveland Charge - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Defeated in Season Opener - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron Fall to Austin Spurs in Season Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Open Season with Decisive Win against Texas Legends - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Open Season with Victory over College Park - Raptors 905
- Gold Defeat Boom 130-124 in Season Opener - Grand Rapids Gold
- Swarm Rally to Defeat Celtics, 131-129 - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Fall in OT in Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Long Island Nets Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025-26 Season - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Announce Opening Night Roster and 2025-26 Coaching Staff - Rip City Remix
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule on Chicago Sports Network - Windy City Bulls
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Valley Suns
- Vipers Finalize 2025-26 Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Finalize 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Locked and Loaded for the 2025-26 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule on Chicago Sports Network
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Coaching and Basketball Operations Staff
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule