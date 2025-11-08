Motor City Cruise Tip-off Fifth-Year Anniversary With Win Over Sioux Falls Skyforce

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise tipped off their fifth-anniversary season in commanding fashion, defeating the Sioux Falls Skyforce 137-114 at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

The Cruise were shorthanded in the home opener, playing without their star two-way guard Daniss Jenkins, along with Quincy Olivari (hamstring), Colby Jones (shoulder), Isaac Jones (personal) and Dawson Garcia (foot).

Brice Williams led the way with 27 points, earning a franchise record of seven three-point field goals made in a Motor City season opener. Jaden Akins followed with a Cruise season-opening record of 15 assists to go along with 16 points and five rebounds. Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while John Ukomadu and Feron Hunt dropped 18 points apiece in the win.

After Sioux Falls scored the game's first two points, Motor City answered with a 13-0 run to take early control. The Skyforce mounted a 15-2 run in the third quarter to briefly take the lead after trailing by 11 points. However, the Cruise responded with a 16-0 burst to regain separation and maintained command the rest of the way.

Motor City shot 54.9% from the floor and 45.2% from three, while outrebounding Sioux Falls 61-44 and dominating points in the paint, 66-44.

Ethan Thompson paced the Skyforce with 31 points and Jahmir Young added 25.

The Motor City Cruise (1-0) and Sioux Falls Skyforce will meet again tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET at Wayne State Fieldhouse (Detroit, Mich.).

