Five Takeaways from the Start of the Regular Season

Published on January 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have opened the NBA G League regular season with a strong early showing, highlighted by a home victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on New Year's Eve and a split in a two-game road series against the Iowa Wolves last weekend. Through the opening stretch, Sioux Falls has established an identity built on defensive activity, rebounding, and pace, principles emphasized daily by Head Coach Dan Bisaccio.

"The effort plays, which is you've got to get a great rebound, and then that's an opportunity for us to push the break," Bisaccio said. "We've done a great job attacking in transition, and that all starts on the defensive end. We want to score, but you can't do that if you don't defend, and if you don't defend, you can't rebound."

Josh Christopher is an Unstoppable FORCE

Since rejoining the Skyforce in late November, Josh Christopher has been one of the most productive players on the floor. He has recorded two triple-doubles and has consistently contributed across all statistical categories. During the Tip-Off Tournament, Christopher appeared in four games and averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Through the early portion of the regular season, he has averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists over five games, providing scoring, rebounding, and playmaking from the wing.

The Skyforce's two-way players are a PROBLEM

Sioux Falls has benefited significantly from the production of its two-way players, with Myron Gardner, Jahmir Young, and Vladislav Goldin playing key roles.

Young has operated as the primary offensive engine, combining scoring pressure with playmaking responsibilities. During the Tip-Off Tournament, he averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game, consistently creating advantages both on and off the ball.

Goldin has anchored the interior on both ends of the floor. The seven-foot center averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game during the Tip-Off Tournament, providing rim protection while finishing efficiently around the basket.

Gardner has delivered consistent two-way production with his versatility. During the Tip-Off Tournament, he averaged 16.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, impacting the game as a scorer, rebounder, and connective passer in transition and half-court sets.

Don't go into the DAINJA zone

Dain Dainja has given the Skyforce an added physical presence in the frontcourt. Through his first five regular-season games, he has averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. His performance at the Winter Showcase included a career-high 32-point outing, along with seven rebounds and four blocks, and he has continued to build consistency on both ends as the season progresses.

The Mbeng and Madsen Effect

Gabe Madsen and Bez Mbeng have provided steady contributions that extend beyond traditional box-score production. Both players have been instrumental in defensive assignments, loose-ball recoveries, and momentum plays. Their ability to pressure ball-handlers, contest shots, and generate extra possessions has played an important role in Sioux Falls' early success.

Keels: The Sharpshooter

Trevor Keels has added reliable perimeter scoring to the Skyforce rotation. During the Tip-Off Tournament, he averaged 15.6 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. His shooting gravity has helped space the floor and create driving lanes, particularly in lineups emphasizing pace and transition opportunities.

With contributions coming from across the roster, Sioux Falls has demonstrated balance early in the season. The combination of scoring versatility, defensive activity, interior presence, and perimeter shooting has allowed the Skyforce to compete consistently, setting a strong foundation as the regular season continues.







