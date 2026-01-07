Boom Drops Road Contest to Raptors 905

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (Jan. 6, 2026) - The Noblesville Boom (3-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, dropped a road contest to the Raptors 905 (6-1), 107-95 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

Jalen Slawson led the Boom for the second consecutive game, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Cody Martin (15 points, nine rebounds, six assists) and Au'Diese Toney (15 points, six rebounds) followed behind, combining for 30 points and 15 rebounds. Kyle Guy added eight points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The Raptors 905 were paced by Alijah Martin, who posted 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. A.J. Lawson contributed 19 points, while Quincy Guerrier totaled 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Boom opened the game on a 12-2 run, forcing 905 into an early timeout after Samson Johnson and Caleb Martin combined to score the team's first 12 points. After trailing by 13, 905 responded with eight consecutive points to narrow the gap late in the frame. As a team, the Boom shot 47.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range to take a seven-point lead after the first quarter. The Raptors erased their deficit in the second quarter, outscoring Noblesville 29-22, led by A.J. Lawson and Alijah Martin with seven points apiece during that span to even the score at halftime.

In a back-and-forth third quarter, 905 built a seven-point lead after taking their first advantage early in the period, eventually holding an 80-75 edge heading into the fourth. Despite an 11-point final frame from Taelon Peter, the Raptors slowly created breathing room, using a 13-3 run to take a 15-point lead down the stretch. 905 held the Boom to 33.3 percent shooting in the fourth to secure a 107-95 victory and improve to 6-1 on the season.

The two teams will meet again to conclude the two-game series on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.

The two teams will meet again to conclude the two-game series on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.







