LI Nets Split Homestand against San Diego with 126-125 Loss

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (3-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the San Diego Clippers (3-4), 126-125, in the team's Town of Huntington game on Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward Nate Williams led the Nets with 23 points on 50 percent (8-for-16) shooting from the field and 42.9 percent (3-for-7) shooting from deep to go with four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes. Long Island guard Malachi Smith added 17 points on 60 percent (3-for-5) shooting from beyond the arc to go with four rebounds and a season-high eight assists in 31 minutes. Brooklyn two-way forward Chaney Johnson finished with 12 points on 57.1 percent (4-for-7) shooting from the field while recording five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench. Johnson tied his career high with three steals for the second consecutive game and has recorded multiple steals in each of his first three games with the Nets.

Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne put up 16 points with eight assists, five rebounds and two steals, and Long Island forward Tre Scott grabbed the 1,000th rebound of his NBA G League career. Long Island guard Jay Scrubb pitched in with 15 points in 18 minutes off the bench while connecting on 50 percent (4-for-8) of his shots from the field and adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Nets caught fire in the opening quarter with a 16-0 run from 6:16 to 3:18 in the first. Long Island finished the opening frame with a 40-22 lead after shooting 60.9 percent (14-for-23) from the field and 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from deep. This marked the team's highest-scoring quarter of the 2025-26 regular season so far, and Long Island's reserves outscored the San Diego bench 14-4 in the quarter. The Clippers fought back with a 15-6 run from 9:14 to 5:47 in the second, but the Nets finished the first half with 28 bench points, tied for the most points in a single half by Long Island's reserves so far this regular season, to take a 64-55 lead into the break.

Both teams went on runs in the third, as Long Island's 21-8 spurt from 10:48 to 5:02 was followed by a 10-2 Clippers run from 4:39 to 3:23 in the third. The Nets connected on 50 percent (7-for-14) of their attempts from long range in the quarter and outscored San Diego by two points to enter the final frame with a 97-86 lead. Long Island used an 11-0 run from 8:24 to 6:37 in the fourth to extend the lead, but the Clippers responded with a 17-0 run from 6:24 to 2:51 in the fourth and took the lead with 3.7 seconds remaining. The Nets committed a season-low eight turnovers while scoring 21 points off San Diego's giveaways. Long Island also put up a season-high 32 fast-break points and outscored the Clippers 32-6. Seven Nets finished in double figures for scoring, but San Diego held on for the 126-125 win.

Guard Jaelen House led the Clippers with 29 points and six assists in 26 minutes off the bench. Center Zach Freemantle put up 24 points, 11 rebounds and a block in 30 minutes.

Long Island will travel to Laval, Quebec, to host the Wisconsin Herd for two games at Place Bell, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. ET, while San Diego will return home to host the Iowa Wolves on Friday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 p.m. ET.







