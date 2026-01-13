Long Island's Comeback Falls Short Despite Career Night from Grant Nelson

Published on January 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (4-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Stockton Kings (7-3), 118-112, in the team's Abilities Night game on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island center Grant Nelson added a career-high 21 points on 75.0 percent (9-for-12) shooting from the field while also setting his career high with seven rebounds, including a game-high six offensive boards, and dishing out two assists in 16 minutes. Long Island center David Muoka added a season-high 17 points and eight rebounds with two assists and a block on 66.7 percent (6-for-9) shooting from the field in 26 minutes off the bench. Muoka reached 750 career points in the NBA G League and 250 points in a Nets uniform while surpassing his previous season high in the first quarter. Brooklyn guard Ben Saraf, on assignment with Long Island, put up 15 points with two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes.

Long Island forward Nate Williams added 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes while scoring his 400th point in a Long Island uniform. Long Island guard Terry Roberts finished with 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 24 minutes off the bench. Roberts dished out his 250th career assist in the NBA G League, and his 11 points marked his season high. Long Island guard Malachi Smith pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists in 39 minutes.

Long Island went on a 10-0 run from 10:21 to 8:46 in the first quarter as Nelson scored six of the team's first eight points in his first start at Nassau Coliseum. The Nets added a 13-3 run from 3:47 to 0:47 in the first to finish the opening quarter with a 31-20 lead. Long Island scored 22 points in the paint during the opening frame, setting a new season high for points in the paint during a single quarter, including 11 paint points and 13 total points from Muoka in the highest-scoring quarter of his NBA G League career. Stockton took control in the second quarter with a 26-9 run from 6:42 to 1:26. The Kings finished the first half up by 11, 65-54, despite Long Island winning the second-chance points battle by a margin of 10-0 and doubling Stockton's paint scoring output, 36-18.

A back-and-forth third quarter ended with the Kings holding an 88-77 lead after each team scored 23 points in the frame. Long Island forced the Kings into eight turnovers and the Nets scored 12 points in the paint while allowing just six Stockton paint points in the third. Long Island trailed by as many as 17 points in the fourth before battling back with a 17-4 run from 3:57 to 0:19 to cut the deficit to just four points, but the Kings held on for a 118-112 win. The Nets forced 22 Stockton turnovers and scored 27 points off turnovers while dominating the second-chance points battle, 19-4. Long Island also doubled the Kings in paint scoring, finishing with a 66-32 advantage in the paint.

Forward Daeqwon Plowden led the Kings with 40 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes. Guard Jon Elmore added 18 points with five assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

The Nets will travel to Washington, D.C., to face the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET, while the Kings will return home to host the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET.







