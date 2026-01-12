Cruise Acquire Forward Drew Peterson and a 2026 International Draft Pick Via Trade

Published on January 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today the team has acquired the returning rights to forward Drew Peterson and a 2026 International Draft Pick in exchange for the returning rights to guard Aaron Estrada and the team's 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks.

Peterson, 6-8, 205, is currently in his third NBA G League season. Throughout the 2025-26 NBA G League regular season, he is averaging 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. Peterson began the season on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in six NBA games with averages of 0.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 10.7 minutes per contest. For his NBA G League career, Peterson holds career marks of 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.

A Liberty, Ill., native, Peterson played five collegiate seasons, appearing in 164 games at Rice (2018-20) and USC (2020-23). While at Rice, he led the Owls in rebounds and assists as a sophomore and became the first player in program history to record 300 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a single season. Peterson finished his two seasons at Rice averaging 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

After transferring to USC prior to the 2020-21 season, Peterson helped the Trojans make three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2021. Additionally, he earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors and served as a team captain during his final season. He started 93 of 96 games at USC, averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.4 minutes per game. Across his NCAA career, Peterson averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.

Estrada, 6-3, 190, began his rookie campaign with the Motor City Cruise during the 2024-25 NBA G League season. Across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, Estrada averaged 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21.2 minutes over 31 games.

The Motor City Cruise are set to face the Salt Lake City Stars for the first time in franchise history tonight at 6 p.m. ET at Wayne State Fieldhouse. The game can be streamed live on The Prep, NBAGLeague.com and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.







