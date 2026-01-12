Boom Announces Schedule Update for January 19 Game

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that its upcoming MLK Day matchup against the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday, Jan. 19 has been rescheduled.

The game, originally set for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.







