Second-Half Surge Lifts Nets Past Boom, 110-94

Published on February 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







LAVAL, Quebec - The Noblesville Boom (11-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, dropped the first of two games against the Long Island Nets (12-8), 110-94, Sunday afternoon at Place Bell.

The Boom were led by Jalen Slawson, who recorded his fourth double-double of the regular season with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Two-way guard Taelon Peter followed with 19 points and nine assists, while Au'Diese Toney added 13 points.

Nate Williams posted a game-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Nets. E.J. Liddell chipped in 19 points, while Malachi Smith recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.

The first half featured a tightly contested battle, with Long Island edging ahead 61-55 at the break. The Nets jumped out to an early nine-point advantage behind a 10-point opening quarter from Liddell, before the Boom trimmed the deficit to four heading into the second. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Peter erupted for 13 of his 19 points in the second, fueling a 12-2 Boom run and giving Noblesville a five-point lead midway through the period. Long Island responded quickly, closing the half on a 21-10 run to reclaim a six-point advantage at halftime.

Long Island took control in the third quarter, extending its lead to 17 points by the end of the frame. The Nets shot a blistering 62.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range in the quarter, while holding the Boom to 27.6 percent shooting and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Nets maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way, leading by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Boom were held to 39 second-half points, their lowest output in that span this season, as Long Island secured the 110-94 victory.

NEXT UP

The Boom will conclude their four-game road stretch with a rematch against the Long Island Nets on Tuesday at Place Bell. Coverage will be available on ESPN+, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.