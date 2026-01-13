Osceola Magic Soar to Victory over Skyhawks

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Osceola Magic (8-2) scored a regular season-high 77 points in the first half and coasted to a 130-109 win over the College Park Skyhawks (3-7) on Monday night at Gateway Center Arena. Lester Quiñones scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to lead the way for Osceola.

Nikola Đurišić scored a team-high 21 points off the bench for College Park. Malik Williams recorded an 18-point, 11-rebound performance and former Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan scored 17.

Osceola big man Will Baker scored a season-high 18 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting from the field. The former LSU product also pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds. Alex Morales continued his strong play in January by filling the stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Magic took control of the game early and dominated the Skyhawks offensively. As a team, Osceola shot 58 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from behind the arc to build a 14-point halftime advantage. Alongside Quiñones's 20 points, Johnell Davis and Morales each scored 12 points to support the first half performance.

Phillip Wheeler scored 15 of his 24 points after halftime to help the Magic keep their lead above double-digits for the duration of the second half.

Up Next:

Osceola will travel to North Carolina to take on the Greensboro Swarm on Saturday, January 17. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 36 41 22 31 130

Skyhawks 21 42 19 27 109

Game Notes:

The Magic improved to 8-2 after a win over the Skyhawks, their best 10-game start in franchise history.

With 24 points, Alex Morales surpassed 1,000 career points as a member of the Magic.

Phillip Wheeler cleared the 400 career rebounds mark after pulling down six boards.

Javonte Smart surpassed 400 career assists with four on the night.

Tied with a team-high four assists, Reece Beekman has now led or tied for the team-high in assists in 10 games.

Phillip Wheeler recorded his third 20-plus point game of the season with 24.

In the Community:

The Magic joined the Osceola County community to celebrate the 32nd annual Three Kings Day hosted by the Osceola County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, January 11 in Old Town. The celebration drew in families to honor culture, heritage and community.

NBA G League Next Up Game:

Fan voting is now open for the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game, presented by AT&T. Voting is open through January 31. Fans can help send their favorite Osceola Magic players to NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles!

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Experience Kissimmee for being the giveaway sponsor of the Porky Pig bobblehead for Looney Tunes Night on Monday, January 26.







