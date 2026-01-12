Windy City Drops Home Contest to Noblesville

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped its home contest to the Noblesville Boom 120-128 on Sunday night. All of Windy City's starting five ended in double digits, led by Bulls guard Mac McClung who finished with 20 points.

Facing Noblesville on the second game of a back-to-back, the Bulls started strong shooting 57% from the field and 63% from beyond the arc in the first half. By halftime Windy City held a commanding 13-point lead with McClung leading all scorers with 15 points. The third quarter saw momentum shift to the Boom's favor, as Noblesville went on an 8-0 run early in the period. This, coupled with missed shots by the Bulls allowed the Boom to briefly take the lead before Windy City pried it back to end the quarter up eight points. However, in the final frame, Indiana Pacers two-way guard Ethan Thompson stole the show with a sixteen-point performance on perfect 5-for-5 shooting. Without an answer from the Bulls, the Boom took home the victory.

Joining McClung in double digits, Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II also notched a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller tallied 18 points and eight rebounds. Windy City guard R.J. Nembhard worked both sides of the floor to log 16 points, seven assists and three steals.

For the Boom, Thompson led all scorers with 36 points, sinking a game-high nine three-pointers while also doling out six assists. From the bench, Boom forward Jalen Slawson recorded 27 points shooting 75% from the field while taking down a team-high nine rebounds. Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones, on assignment with the Boom, ended with 15 points.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 4-5 while the Boom improve to 4-5. Windy City heads on the road for a West Coast matchup, facing the San Diego Clippers on Thursday, January 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30pm CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and CHSN.







