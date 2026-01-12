Cruise Back in the Win Column After Defeating the Stars

Published on January 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise used a balanced scoring effort and a strong third quarter to defeat the Salt Lake City Stars, 108-102, Sunday evening at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Motor City (3-7) shot 52 percent from the field and built a double-digit lead in the third quarter, outscoring Salt Lake City 29-21 in the period to create separation after a tight first half.

Bobi Klintman led the Cruise with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting, knocking down four three-pointers. Chaz Lanier also scored 20 points, knocking down a career-high five three-point field goals, while Tolu Smith added 19 points and six rebounds in the win.

Jaden Akins finished with 19 points, a career-high nine rebounds and seven assists, helping Motor City control the pace offensively. O'Mar Stanley provided a spark off the bench with nine points and six rebounds, while John Ukomadu chipped in nine points.

The Cruise led 54-49 at halftime before extending the advantage to as many as 13 points in the third quarter. Salt Lake City made a push late, scoring 32 points in the fourth, but Motor City held on behind timely shooting and ball movement. Motor City finished with 50 points in the paint and assisted on 20 of its 39 made field goals.

Salt Lake City (4-4) was led by John Tonje and Cameron McGriff, who scored 17 points apiece. Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a double-double with 12 points and 21 rebounds for the Stars. The Stars shot 34.1 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range but were limited by 15 turnovers that led to 21 Motor City points.

The Motor City Cruise will travel to Birmingham and face the Squadron on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.







NBA G League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.