Motor City Cruise Knock off Eastern Conference-Leading Swarm, 133-118

Published on March 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

GREENSBORO - The Motor City Cruise (15-12) used a dominant third quarter and a record-tying shooting stretch from Brice Williams to knock off the Greensboro Swarm (19-9), 133-118, Saturday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

The Cruise offense was balanced throughout the night, placing four players in double figures. Isaac Jones led the way with a game-high 34 points on 15-of-22 shooting while adding 15 rebounds. Jones has now scored 30-or-more points in three consecutive NBA G League games. Wendell Moore Jr. contributed 27 points, and Drew Peterson added 20 points and 10 assists to help pace Motor City's 48-for-97 shooting performance. The Cruise also capitalized on Greensboro's mistakes, turning 23 Swarm turnovers into 28 points in the victory.

Motor City seized control early in the third quarter with a decisive run that flipped the game's momentum. After trailing by two at halftime (63-61), the Cruise opened the period with a 10-4 burst, followed by three consecutive three-pointers from Brice Williams. The guard knocked down six 3-pointers in the period, tying a Cruise franchise record for most made threes in a single quarter. Williams finished with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, connecting on seven 3-pointers overall. The surge pushed Motor City in front for good and sparked a 42-26 third quarter that turned a tight contest into a double-digit Cruise lead heading into the fourth (103-89).

Motor City maintained control in the final frame, pushing its lead to as many as 18 points while finishing with 17 made 3-pointers and 30 assists as a team.

Greensboro had four players score in double figures but struggled to keep pace with Motor City after halftime. PJ Hall led the Swarm with 32 points, while Jaylen Sims added 22 and Tosan Evbuomwan finished with 21 points. The Swarm also finished the night shooting 18-of-20 from the free throw line.

The Motor City Cruise will return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 10 and face the Delaware Blue Coats at 11 a.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+, The PREP and Fanduel Sports Network Detroit.







